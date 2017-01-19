NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina set final yields on a two-part bond sale ahead of pricing on Thursday, a source told IFR.

The country will sell a five-year bond at a yield of 5.625% and a 10-year bond at 7% after generating a US$21bn-plus order book.

That was at the tight end of 5.625%-5.75% guidance on the short-dated bond but at the wide end of 6.875%-7.00% guidance on the longer tenor.

Bookrunners are BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)