BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 BP does not plan to
increase annual investments this decade but still expects to
bring nine new projects online in 2017 as it focuses on
improving efficiency, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in an
interview on Wednesday.
Dudley met with government officials during an investment
forum in Argentina and said BP was testing in the Vaca Muerta
shale area, where U.S. rivals Exxon and Chevron
have invested, and expected results next month.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Luc Cohen and Juliana
Castilla)