BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 BP does not plan to increase annual investments this decade but still expects to bring nine new projects online in 2017 as it focuses on improving efficiency, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in an interview on Wednesday.

Dudley met with government officials during an investment forum in Argentina and said BP was testing in the Vaca Muerta shale area, where U.S. rivals Exxon and Chevron have invested, and expected results next month. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Luc Cohen and Juliana Castilla)