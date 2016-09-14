(Adds comments, new from second paragraph)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 BP does not plan to
increase annual investments this decade but still expects to
bring nine new projects online in 2017 as it focuses on
improving efficiency, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in an
interview on Wednesday.
Dudley met with government officials during an investment
forum in Argentina and said BP is testing in the Vaca Muerta
shale area, where U.S. rivals Exxon and Chevron
have invested, and expects results next month.
BP said in July it continued to reduce costs and expected
2016 capital expenditures to come in below the previous target
of $17 billion, and investments could drop to as low as $15
billion in 2017 if crude prices remain weak.
"I don't think we need to and I don't want to increase our
capex for the rest of the decade. We've got to maintain that
discipline," Dudley said.
He said BP's Pan American Energy LLC unit in Argentina would
follow the same trend, with 2017 investment seen similar to or
less than 2016, but clarified BP is not "putting the brakes on."
The "vast majority" of spending cuts implemented after the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, one of the worst in U.S. history,
were over, Dudley said.
Dudley met with Argentina's new President Mauricio Macri and
with his finance and energy ministers this week, as nearly 2,000
executives visited Buenos Aires to hear the government's pitch
at the Argentina Business & Investment Forum.
Macri won the presidency last year by promising to open
Argentina's economy to foreign investment. While companies
generally speak enthusiastically about Macri's policies, many
are hesitant about Argentina's notoriously volatile politics and
economic crises.
"(The forum) is to give us the confidence to know it will be
stable going forward to be able to make decisions because we are
in an industry where you make investment decisions 10 years
out," Dudley said.
He reported being pleased with the "huge steps" made over
the past nine months but said he would like to see
infrastructure scaled up to bring down production costs as well
as more labor flexibility.
RENEWABLE EXPANSION
BP, like rival Royal Dutch Shell but unlike Exxon
and Chevron, lent its support to last year's climate agreement
in Paris that commits to limit global warming to 2 degrees
Celsius.
To help achieve that objective, Dudley said BP plans to
expand natural gas production to 60 percent of its portfolio by
the end of the decade, up from a current 50-50 split with oil.
He added that the company was considering expanding
renewable energy projects, including its biofuels operation in
Brazil, despite the ongoing recession and political turmoil. The
company employs 5,000 people at two large ethanol mills that
Dudley described as "very successful."
"The crisis there has not really affected us," Dudley said,
adding that Pan American Energy was studying wind energy
products in Argentina's Patagonia region.
Dudley reiterated expectations for oil prices to average
around $50 a barrel in 2016, up from $44 last year, and said he
expected prices "north of $50" in 2017.
Dudley came under fire from shareholders earlier this year
for taking a £14.13 million ($20 million) pay deal for 2015, up
substantially from 2014, even though the company cut 5,000 jobs
and reported steep losses as oil prices plunged.
BP's board initiated a review of its executive compensation
practices in response, and Dudley said he expected that to yield
changes.
"I'm sure the board will modify this - there's no question
about it," Dudley said. "You can't be too short-term in how you
reward executives, and I think the board is very clear on that."
