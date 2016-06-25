BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Argentina and Brazil have
agreed to extend a bilateral deal on automobile exports for
another four years, the Argentine government announced on
Saturday after a round of trade talks in Brasilia.
The deal allows Brazil to export $150 in vehicle value for
every $100 it imports from Argentina.
"We are very satisfied to have arrived at an agreement that
will permit us over the years ahead to maintain conditions for
balanced development, attract investment and create jobs in our
country," the Argentine government said in a statement.
Demand is weak in both countries, as Brazil, the top foreign
buyer of Argentine cars, weathers its steepest recession in
generations, and Argentina grapples with high inflation and a
stagnant economy.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by David Gregorio)