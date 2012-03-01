BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday she wanted to renegotiate a deal with Britain to allow Argentina's state airline to fly directly from Buenos Aires to the disputed islands, instead of using an airline from neighboring Chile.

According to an agreement between Argentina and the United Kingdom signed in the late 1990s, Chilean airline LAN has offered regular direct flights between Chile and the Falklands. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Sandra Maler)