* Argentina wants state airline to fly to disputed islands
* Falklands assembly wary over president's proposal
* Diplomatic tensions rise as war anniversary nears
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentina's surprise
proposal for its flag carrier airline to fly to the disputed
Falkland Islands met with skepticism in the British-ruled
territory on Friday.
President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday she wanted to
renegotiate a 1999 accord with Britain that allows a weekly
flight by Chilean airline Lan , proposing
instead that state-run Aerolineas Argentinas fly to the remote
islands.
Diplomatic tensions have surged in recent months ahead of
the 30th anniversary of the brief war the two countries fought
over the South Atlantic archipelago, and the Falklands' assembly
said it was hard to trust Argentina.
"(The president's) remarks were made ... against a backdrop
of Argentine aggression and attempts to isolate the Falkland
Islands economically," said Roger Edwards, spokesman for the
eight-member elected assembly.
"It's therefore very difficult not to be skeptical of any
proposal that would in effect give Argentina control over access
to our home," he said in a statement.
Edwards criticized a recent Argentine-led ban on
Falklands-flagged ships at ports in countries belonging to the
Mercosur trade bloc - which includes Brazil, Paraguay and
Uruguay - and a decision by provincial officials in a Patagonian
province to turn away two cruise ships this week.
Fernandez started her political career in the Patagonian
region closest to the Malvinas, as the islands are called in
Argentina, and she has traded increasingly harsh words with
London in the past months.
The friction has raised speculation over the future of the
Falklands' only regular commercial flights, which pass through
Argentine air space.
Britain, which says it will only agree to sovereignty talks
if the roughly 3,000 islanders want them, has said the flights
matter is an issue for the Falklands government to decide.
Jens Hentschke, professor of Latin American history and
politics at Britain's Newcastle University, said Fernandez's
proposal, unlike recent actions, "displays a more conciliatory
attitude but cannot be separated from the broader conflict."
Few islanders are likely to see it as an olive branch.
"Such is the history of mutual suspicion, I suspect any
initiative from Argentina will be greeted with cynicism," said
Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at London University's
Royal Holloway college.
More than 900 troops, most of them Argentine, were killed in
the 10-week war that started on April 2, 1982.
Most Argentines see the war as a mistake by the discredited
military dictatorship ruling at the time, but the islands remain
a potent national symbol and everything from bakeries and
ice-cream parlors to soccer stadiums are named after them.