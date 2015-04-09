LONDON, April 9 Britain said on Thursday it had
summoned the Argentine ambassador to explain the latest war of
words over the disputed Falkland Islands which included a threat
to prosecute British energy firms operating in the area.
Last week, Premier Oil Plc and Falkland Oil and Gas
Ltd said they had made an oil and gas discovery at a
well off the south Atlantic islands, the first in a nine-month
drilling campaign.
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez called the
announcement "almost provocative", and Argentine officials
warned they were planning legal action against oil firms
operating near the Falklands, which lie 300 miles off the
Argentine coast and 8,000 miles from Britain.
"The UK has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland
Islands and surrounding maritime areas, nor about the Falkland
Islanders' right to decide their own future," a British Foreign
Office spokesman said on Thursday.
"We object strongly to recent statements by the Argentine
President and the Argentine ambassador to London and so summoned
the ambassador to account for these."
The discovery of oil has raised tensions over control of the
Atlantic archipelago more than 30 years after Argentine forces
seized the islands and Britain sent a task force to retake them
in a brief war which saw more than 600 Argentine and 255 British
servicemen killed.
Britain said last month it would reinforce its military
presence on the Falklands to counter the "very live threat"
posed by Argentina.
However, Fernandez, in a speech honouring soldiers who died
in the failed 1982 invasion of islands, which Argentina calls
Las Malvinas, dismissed the idea of Argentina being a threat,
telling Britain to focus instead on fighting poverty within its
own borders.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)