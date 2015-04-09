(recasts with Argentine response)
LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, April 9 Argentina said it
would begin legal action on Thursday against British energy
firms operating near the Falkland Islands, in a growing war of
words over the disputed South Atlantic territory.
The move is the latest diplomatic spat between Britain and
Argentina, who fought a short war over the Falklands in 1982,
and has led to both countries summoning the other's ambassador
for a dressing down.
Last week, British firms Premier Oil Plc and
Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd said they had made an oil and
gas discovery at a well off the south Atlantic islands, the
first in a nine-month drilling campaign.
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez called the
announcement "almost provocative", and Argentine officials
warned they were planning legal action against British energy
firms exploring off the shores of the Falklands, which lie 300
miles off the Argentine coast and 8,000 miles from Britain.
The two companies declined to comment about any legal action
on Thursday.
In a further development, Argentina has also demanded
answers over media reports Britain had spied on Argentine
military and political leaders from 2006 to 2011, based on
intelligence documents provided by the U.S. whistle-blower
Edward Snowden.
After summoning Britain's ambassador over the alleged
spying, Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Eduardo Zuain told him
legal action would begin against the British firms on Thursday.
Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement:
"A lawsuit will be presented today against companies carrying
out petroleum exploration activities on the Argentine
continental shelf."
The discovery of oil has further raised tensions over
control of the Atlantic archipelago more than 30 years after
Argentine forces seized the islands and Britain sent a task
force to retake them in a brief war which saw more than 600
Argentine and 255 British servicemen killed.
Britain said on Thursday it had summoned the Argentine
ambassador to explain the threat to prosecute British energy
firms.
"The UK has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland
Islands and surrounding maritime areas, nor about the Falkland
Islanders' right to decide their own future," a British Foreign
Office spokesman said.
"We object strongly to recent statements by the Argentine
President and the Argentine ambassador to London and so summoned
the ambassador to account for these."
Britain said last month it would reinforce its military
presence on the Falklands to counter the "very live threat"
posed by Argentina.
However, Fernandez, in a speech honouring soldiers who died
in the failed 1982 invasion of islands, which Argentina calls
Las Malvinas, dismissed the idea of Argentina being a threat.
