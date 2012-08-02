* Country had already banned vessels with Falklands flag
* Province targets any ships involved in offshore work
* Move seen as symbolic since few stops made in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 Lawmakers in Buenos Aires
province passed a bill on Thursday to prohibit ships involved in
business activities off the disputed Falkland Islands from
mooring at its ports, part of Argentina's drive to discourage
oil exploration in the area.
Argentina had already banned ships flying the Falklands flag
from stopping at the country's ports. The regional Mercosur
trade group backed the move.
President Cristina Fernandez has launched a wide-ranging
diplomatic offensive to assert Argentina's claims to the
British-ruled islands 30 years after the Falklands war. She has
accused London of maintaining "colonial enclaves" and demanded
sovereignty talks - which Britain has rejected.
The South American country has also threatened legal action
against companies searching for oil and gas off the islands,
known as the Malvinas in Spanish.
The bill approved by provincial lawmakers in Buenos Aires,
the country's most populous district, is aimed at keeping ships
from obtaining supplies or raw materials in Argentina that could
be used in energy exploration or the fishing industry off the
Falklands.
"The law prohibits any ship with a U.K. flag or other flag
of convenience that comes to the area of the Malvinas to explore
or exploit natural resources f r om mooring, anchoring or getting
logistical help," said the bill's sponsor, Patricia Cubria.
The broadly backed bill must be signed into law by Gov.
Daniel Scioli, a member of the ruling Peronist party. Other
Argentine provinces with Atlantic Ocean ports have taken similar
steps.
Cubria said the measure would not affect cruise ships or
other vessels used for tourism.
Two sources with knowledge of the shipping sector said the
province's move is largely symbolic since ships en route to the
Falklands rarely stop in Argentina.
The islands' 3,000 inhabitants are planning a referendum on
whether they want to stay part of Britain's self-governing
overseas territories, a step designed to outflank Argentina's
sovereignty claims.