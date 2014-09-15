BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Argentina's economy will expand 2.8 percent next year after eking out growth of 0.5 percent in 2014, according to the government's 2015 budget bill unveiled on Monday.

Latin America's third-largest economy slid into recession at the start of the year after a decade of strong growth.

Many economists are skeptical about the government's forecasts, saying they are highly politicized, and see a contraction of 2 to 3 percent this year.

The budget bill also put inflation at 21.3 percent this year, well below private estimates of above 30 percent. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)