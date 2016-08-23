BUENOS AIRES Aug 22 Argentina's primary budget deficit was 25.71 billion pesos ($1.71 billion) in July versus a surplus of 791.5 million pesos in the same month last year, the economy ministry said on Monday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Sandra Maler)