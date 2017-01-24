(Adds comparison to 2015, details of increases in spending and revenue, 2017 expectations)

BUENOS AIRES Jan 24 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 359.4 billion pesos($22.58 billion), or 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, beating its goal for a deficit worth 4.8 percent of GDP, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

That was smaller than the 5.4 percent primary deficit posted in 2015, the final year of former populist President Cristina Fernandez's administration, marked by generous social spending. Since taking office in December 2015, center-right President Mauricio Macri has aimed to slash the deficit.

In 2016, government revenue rose by 35.3 percent while spending rose by 38.2 percent in peso terms, the treasury ministry said. Inflation was around 40 percent in 2016, economists say.

Argentina is aiming for a fiscal deficit worth 4.2 percent of GDP for 2017, after earlier aiming for a 3.3 percent deficit. Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne has said the 2017 deficit could be smaller depending on how much revenue the government collects from a tax amnesty program. ($1 = 15.9150 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)