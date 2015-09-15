(Adds details from bill, background)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 Argentina's economic recovery will gather pace in 2016 as domestic consumption strengthens, investments pick up and export flows increase, according to a budget bill presented by Argentina's economy minister on Tuesday.

Axel Kicillof's last budget before a presidential election in October said that counter-cyclical fiscal policies designed to spur growth would see the economy grow 3.0 percent in 2016 compared with 2.3 percent this year.

A copy of the draft bill seen by Reuters as Kicillof began presenting the measure to Congress stated, "The prudent administration of exchange rate policies, together with income and investment policies, will guarantee economic stability and ensure an improvement in jobs and salaries."

However, up for grabs in the presidential vote is the direction Latin America's No. 3 economy takes when the new government takes office on Dec. 10.

Opposition frontrunner Mauricio Macri is campaigning on a platform to unwind rapidly a web of state controls on the currency and trade. Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who leads in polls, advocates gradual change toward open markets.

The draft bill showed current and capital spending would rise 15.8 percent to 1.57 trillion pesos.

Argentina would register a primary fiscal surplus equivalent to 0.17 percent of gross domestic product, compared to a projected primary fiscal deficit of 0.74 percent this year, government data showed.

The primary fiscal balance, which does not include debt interest payments is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.

Tax revenues will increase 25.7 percent year-on-year in 2016, the budget proposal showed.

Kicillof projected inflation would average 14.5 percent next year, but private economists and government opponents say inflation is routinely underestimated, meaning the tax-take jump will be largely driven by an increase in consumer prices.