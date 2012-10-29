(Adds dropped words in third to last paragraph)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Oct 29 The price to insure Argentina's
sovereign credits soared to a near four-year high on Monday in
thin market conditions following a crucial ruling by a U.S.
court last week that said all bondholders must be treated
equally.
The low trading volumes were caused by the shuttering of
Wall Street as Hurricane Sandy, a massive storm battering the
U.S. East Coast with fierce winds and driving rain, prompted
officials in New York to close the major transportation systems.
"Because it is quite a thin market, there is a lack of depth
in the market and you can get some volatility," said Gavan
Nolan, director of credit research at Markit in London.
The cost for investors holding the debt rose to 1,563 basis
points, that's still well below the all-time high of 4,133 basis
points recorded in December 2009, according to Reuters data
.
Under current prices, an investor would have to spend $1.563
million every year for five years to insure $10 million worth of
Argentine sovereign credit over that time period.
The biggest price spike occurred on Friday following the
appeal court decision, when prices rose 482 basis points to
close at 1,457 basis points, according to Markit's data.
The most recent peak in Argentina's 5-year CDS was June 1,
2012 when the price hit 1,535 basis points.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said on
Friday that Argentina improperly discriminated against
bondholders who refused to take part in two massive debt
restructurings following a $100 billion default a decade ago.
Over 90 percent of the debt was restructured when
bondholders agreed to terms set by the government in 2005 and
2010.
The ruling said Argentina's decision to pay holdout
bondholders later than bondholders who agreed to participate in
the restructurings violated provisions that required the country
to treat bondholders equally.
Friday's decision largely upheld injunctions issued in
February by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan
in favor of holdout bondholders, often referred to as 'vulture'
investors because they bought the debt at discounts to the par
value.
"The fact that the bond holdouts have won their case does
create uncertainty and risks around how Argentina is going to
deal with this," Nolan said.
Barclays Capital, in a research note on Monday, recommended
investors buy protection and move Argentina's debt to an
underweight asset allocation position in its model credit
portfolio.
"As markets had priced in minimal chance of such a ruling by
the Court of Appeals, the outcome was a surprise," Barclays
said.
In response to the court ruling, Argentina's Finance
Secretary told Reuters on Friday the country would take all the
legal steps necessary to contest the decision.
The ruling now goes back to Judge Griesa who was asked to
clarify how the payment formula is intended to work, and how the
injunctions apply to third parties such as intermediary banks.
An analysis by Citi points out that if the court's order,
which only applies to a subset of judgments against Argentina,
is carried out, there could be wider implications for the entire
debt stock.
The bank points out the official statistics showing that
after the 2010 debt exchange, Argentina estimated $6.6 billion
of untendered principal outstanding and $4.6 billion in unpaid
interest, as of the end of last year.
"If the appeals court upholds the revised order, we may see
a cascade effect for a number of other untendered bonds
requesting similar treatment," Citi said.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse)