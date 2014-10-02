BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds
* Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds
BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 The price of Argentina's over-the-counter bonds fell an average 2.3 percent on Thursday following the resignation a day earlier of the central bank chief, traders said.
The rout was lead by a 6.4 percent fall in the dollar-denominated Bonar 24. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough)
April 18 Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low after posting their biggest percentage drop in four months, as investors returning from their holiday break had their first chance to react to escalating tensions over North Korea.