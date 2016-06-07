BUENOS AIRES, June 7 The Argentine central bank
issued short- and medium-term bonds worth $3.54 billion on
Tuesday, lowering interest rates 100 basis points as part of its
plan to curb inflation.
The so-called Lebac bonds are down to a 35-day yield of
33.25 percent, similar to a similar fall recorded last week.
"Diverse indicators suggest that the process of deinflation
is advancing in line with the path planned by the bank," the
bank said in a statement.
