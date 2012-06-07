* Savers step up dollar withdrawals due gov't controls
* Central bank scraps daily reserve requirement for 60 days
BUENOS AIRES, June 7 Argentina's central bank
lifted daily reserve requirements on dollar deposits for two
months on Thursday to help banks respond to rising withdrawals
from accounts held in the U.S. currency, a spokesman said.
Argentine savers have been withdrawing dollar deposits from
banks at a slow but noticeable pace in the last three weeks due
to tougher government controls on dollar buying that have raised
worries of further official intervention.
The tax agency sharply limited permission for foreign
currency purchases at the official exchange rate last
month, driving some investors to pay a premium in the black
market and others to withdraw dollars they held
previously.
Thursday's move suspends banks' daily reserve requirements
for 60 days, but maintains the monthly requirements at current
levels.
"More than being a response (to the increase in dollar
withdrawals), it's a preventative measure to make sure banks
don't have any problems in meeting their customers' needs and it
gives them greater flexibility in managing liquidity," a central
bank spokesman said.
Foreign currency deposits stand at $11.97 billion, according
to the latest Central Bank data updated through May 24, down
nearly 4 percent from a week earlier.
(Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Andrew Hay)