* Savers step up dollar withdrawals due gov't controls

* Central bank scraps daily reserve requirement for 60 days

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 Argentina's central bank lifted daily reserve requirements on dollar deposits for two months on Thursday to help banks respond to rising withdrawals from accounts held in the U.S. currency, a spokesman said.

Argentine savers have been withdrawing dollar deposits from banks at a slow but noticeable pace in the last three weeks due to tougher government controls on dollar buying that have raised worries of further official intervention.

The tax agency sharply limited permission for foreign currency purchases at the official exchange rate last month, driving some investors to pay a premium in the black market and others to withdraw dollars they held previously.

Thursday's move suspends banks' daily reserve requirements for 60 days, but maintains the monthly requirements at current levels.

"More than being a response (to the increase in dollar withdrawals), it's a preventative measure to make sure banks don't have any problems in meeting their customers' needs and it gives them greater flexibility in managing liquidity," a central bank spokesman said.

Foreign currency deposits stand at $11.97 billion, according to the latest Central Bank data updated through May 24, down nearly 4 percent from a week earlier. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Andrew Hay)