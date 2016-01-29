BUENOS AIRES Jan 29 Argentina's central bank on Friday sealed a deal for a $5 billion loan from international private banks, two sources at banks involved in the deal told Reuters.

"The banks are transferring the money right now," said one source, who asked not to be named.

The source added that the interest rate on the loan would be the Libor rate plus 6.15 points. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh)