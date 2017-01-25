BUENOS AIRES Jan 25 Argentina's central bank will set its reference rate every 15 days starting in March in order to give more stability and certainty, its president Federico Sturzenegger said on Wednesday.

Under President Mauricio Macri the central bank has been striving to normalize monetary policy. The rate is currently set every week. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)