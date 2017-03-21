BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday he saw no reason to relax monetary policy, ahead of an expected statement on the rate that is published every two weeks.
The bank has held the policy rate steady since late November at 24.75 percent. Inflation in February rose to 2.5 percent, driven by an increase in electricity rates. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing