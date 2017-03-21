BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Tuesday he saw no reason to relax monetary policy, ahead of an expected statement on the rate that is published every two weeks.

The bank has held the policy rate steady since late November at 24.75 percent. Inflation in February rose to 2.5 percent, driven by an increase in electricity rates.