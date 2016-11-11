(Recasts with comments on U.S. election)
SANTIAGO Nov 11 An increase in global
protectionism and a rise in the U.S. budget deficit are likely
effects from the surprise win by Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election, Argentine central bank head Federico
Sturzenegger said on Friday.
On the domestic side, he said Argentina will need to keep
working to get inflation down further and not be content with
progress made so far.
Reacting to Trump's election, he said, "There are two things
one can anticipate. On the one hand, a bit more protectionism,
in trade of goods or flows of people, probably more the latter.
"When you close an economy, its real exchange rate
appreciates. ... And I say thank God that we have floating
exchange rates," he added, speaking at a central bankers'
conference in Chile's capital Santiago.
From 1991 to 2002, Argentine's peso was pegged to the
dollar, a situation that would have been "really bad" had it
been the case today, Sturzenegger said.
He also questioned whether it was wise to "put more
resources into fiscal."
"That means they're going to come from somewhere else. And
is that the most growth-enhancing allocation of your resources
that you can have?" Sturzenegger said. "I see it quite absent in
the macroeconomic discussion."
Trump, a real estate magnate and reality TV star with no
political experience, has vowed to cut taxes after he takes
office in January.
In Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy,
President Mauricio Macri won office last year on a free-markets
platform, in contrast to the former populist administration.
The economic revival Macri promised has been slow to arrive,
although the rate of inflation, which had been among the world's
highest, has seen signs of cooling in recent months.
However, there is "no room for complacency", said
Sturzenegger.
"For us, it's just the beginning of the battle," he said.
Economists expect inflation of 39.4 percent in 2016 and 19.7
percent in 2017, though the central bank is targeting a range of
between 12 percent and 17 percent next year.
