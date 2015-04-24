By Sarah Marsh
Argentina's central bank
is ramping up issuance of short-term debt to soak up pesos and
contain one of Latin America's quickest inflation rates, but
risks creating another financing headache for the next
government.
So far this year, the central bank has issued far more
short-term "Lebac" securities, which typically range from
three-months to one-year in maturity, than in all of 2014.
This is helping mop up some of the liquidity resulting from
President Cristina Fernandez's expanding the money supply to
finance populist subsidies and far-reaching welfare programs.
Between January 1 and April 1 the central bank issued
"Lebacs" worth 310.70 billion pesos, compared with 261.45
billion pesos worth in the whole of 2014, Thomson Reuters data
showed. To attract takers, it has also nearly doubled
interest rates payable on the Lebacs in the past two years.
By doing so, the central bank is containing the upward
spiral in prices that is a top voter concern ahead of October's
presidential poll. Fernandez cannot run for a third term, but
her ruling party is seeking to hold onto the presidency.
But the cost of this quick fix, rather than reducing the
deficit, is a swelling of the central bank's debt holdings and a
sharp rise in interest payments financed from its profits.
This means fewer profits to transfer to the next government
at year-end. Those profits accounted for between 7 and 8 percent
of government revenues last year, economists estimate.
"The central bank's strategy is to delay real solutions. The
next government will be the one paying the price," said Aldo
Pignanelli, a former chief of Argentina's central bank who is
now advising opposition presidential aspirant Sergio Massa.
The central bank declined to comment.
By issuing so much debt, the central bank is also crowding
out loans to the private sector, economists say.
Buenos Aires-based think tank Estudio Bein estimates the
central bank's profits will tumble to about 7.6 billion pesos
this year from 95.6 billion in 2014 in the light of interest
payments on those Lebacs.
"Once you have paid the interest, there will be no profits
left," said Federico Sturzenegger, economic adviser to Mauricio
Macri, a pro-business front-runner in the presidential race and
mayor of Buenos Aires. "Also, the interest on these Lebacs
creates money supply dynamics of its own."
Sturzenegger underscored that his camp's aim was to reduce
reliance on central bank transfers quickly and instead raise
funds through subsidy cuts, stronger economic growth and
possibly sovereign debt issuance.
However, the next president will take over the helm of an
economy that faces restricted access to capital markets due to
Argentina's battle with New York hedge funds in U.S. courts over
debt it defaulted on in 2002.
Thus the additional financing constraint caused by the
central bank's inflation quick fix will likely put more pressure
on the new administration to strike a deal with the funds.
"They will be desperate for financing and there are now
fewer and fewer financing options," said Siobhan Morden,
emerging market debt strategist at Jefferies.
