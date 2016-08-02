BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentina's central bank
lowered its 35-day reference rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday,
and said that it would move to "cautiously" consolidate
disinflation in the future.
Up until mid-July, the central bank slashed the reference
rate every week for more than two months, signaling confidence
that inflation was slowing and helping make investments more
attractive in the recession-mired country.
The bank then held the rate for three weeks, before
returning to modest cuts on Tuesday. The rate now stands at 30
percent.
"With eyes toward consolidating disinflation, the monetary
authority will continue proceeding with caution," the bank said
in a statement.
"The will continue maintaining a clear
anti-inflationary bias to ensure that the disinflation process
continues to its objective this year of monthly inflation of 1.5
percent or less in the last quarter."
National statistics agency Indec has yet to report an annual
inflation rate since the agency underwent reforms earlier this
year, though authorities have produced monthly
figures.
In its statement, the bank said that according to a survey
it completed Tuesday, inflation expectations for the coming
months bumped up a slight 0.1 percentage points. The market now
expects a monthly inflation rate of 1.7 percent in the fourth
quarter, it said.
The bank added, however, that "all indicators" from state
and private sources showed a "significant drop" in inflation in
July.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Walter Bianchi; Editing by
Chris Reese)