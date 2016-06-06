By Alexandra Alper and Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES, June 6
BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentina is pushing back
against a tide of short-term foreign investment driven by
confidence in center-right President Mauricio Macri's reform
drive and big profits.
The central bank is curbing foreign purchases of short-term
"Lebac" securities, used by policymakers to soak up pesos and
contain one of Latin America's quickest inflation rates.
The move, combined with interest rate cuts of 375 basis
points, is a sign of how much investors' attitudes toward
Argentina have changed since Macri took office in December. He
quickly cut a deal with holdouts from Argentina's 2002 default,
ditched capital controls and let the peso float.
Nomura estimates some $400 million in portfolio inflows in
the first 4 months of 2016, helping the peso hit a four-month
high last month and prompting the central bank's bid to contain
the tide by limiting the Lebac purchases.
It now decides before each weekly auction which Lebac
maturities will be open to investors settling through Euroclear,
one of the biggest stock and bond settlement houses, and which
can only be settled onshore.
In the last three auctions, the central bank has exercised
the curbs on foreign purchases and has also cut interest rates
to 34.25 percent from 38 percent.
"It was the right decision," said Rodolfo Rossi, a former
central bank chief. "Longer term are no problem
but... this is obviously consensual interest rate arbitrage,
which the central bank cannot tolerate," he said.
Macri's election marked the end of more than a decade of
leftist and interventionist policies, and he has guided
Argentina back to international capital markets.
After reaching an over $6 billion deal with holdouts in
April, the government, provinces and companies have successfully
placed billions of dollars in debt.
Investors were lured by eye-popping yields of 38 percent
that the central bank began offering on Lebacs in April to help
rein in inflation and ease the currency's slide since a
devaluation in December.
But the peso has since strengthened as the annual soy
harvest and the debt issuance boosted demand for pesos.
The government now worries the peso's rise could hurt
exporters, and the central bank is wary of a surge in portfolio
investment driving up asset prices and the currency too quickly.
"What we can't allow is when two boys on Wall Street say,
'Hey, let's invest in Argentina' ... and they put the cart
before the horse," central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger told
Congress in May after unveiling the new curbs.
He said the measures are designed to ensure the currency
strengthens "along with the real economy... and not at the pace
of the financial world."
Walter Molano, chief economist at BCP Securities LLC in New
York, applauded the change and said Argentina "is not just a
feed bank for all little piggies to come and eat at, and that is
what Argentina could easily become."
However, even if the central bank is successful in stemming
short-term investments, it may struggle to redirect investors
into longer-term bonds.
"The problem with foreigners is if you want to roll over
your exposure to Lebacs, you are going to have to roll it over
to 6-month paper and that is exposing you maybe to much more FX
risk," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income
strategy at Nomura.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Dan
Grebler)