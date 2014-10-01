(Recasts lead to add replacement considered sympathetic to
interventionist stance; adds market reaction, analyst quotes,
context)
By Jorge Otaola and Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's central bank
chief resigned on Wednesday after a long tussle with the Economy
Ministry and was replaced with a regulator considered
sympathetic to the interventionist stance of a government
battling one of the world's highest inflation rates.
The move drew a sharp negative reaction in financial
markets, with the price of Argentina's local U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds skidding.
The resignation of Juan Carlos Fabrega as head of the
central bank followed a long tussle with the Economy Ministry
over whether policymaking should focus on taming inflation or
bolstering growth in Argentina's stagnating economy. The
government has also been grappling with shrinking foreign
reserves after another debt default in July.
Alejandro Vanoli, head of the country's markets regulator,
will take over as the central bank chief, a spokesman for
President Cristina Fernandez said.
Fernandez has scaled up state interventions in Latin
America's No. 3 economy since the July default, battering
investor confidence and intensifying capital flight.
"Fabrega handed in his resignation this afternoon in a way
that was impossible to decline," a source at the central bank
told Reuters.
Argentina's local U.S. dollar-denominated bonds shed around
two points on the news, with the Bonar 2017s
sliding from around 88.40 to 86.75 and the Boden 2015s
dropping from 91.75 to 90.0, according to
brokers.
Equities plunged, with the Merval index closing down
8.2 percent.
Policymaking, aimed at reining in an inflation rate that
private economists estimate could be as high as 40 percent, had
become increasingly erratic as the bank got sucked into a
tug-of-war with the pro-growth economy minister, Axel Kicillof.
"Fabrega has been seen as the more orthodox side of the
administration, and his departure will be negatively perceived
by the market," said Alejo Costa, chief strategist at local
investment bank Puente.
"Not a good sign," echoed Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto
Ramos. "Fabrega was perceived to be a moderating voice and
someone that really understood financial market dynamics."
"MORE UNCERTAINTY"
Vanoli takes over the helm of the cash-strapped central bank
with foreign reserves standing at $27.9 billion - or roughly
four-and-a-half months import cover, while the peso has fallen
through a series of record lows since the July default.
Vanoli is viewed by some analysts as more interventionist
than Fabrega and more in line with the policies of Kicillof, a
Fernandez favorite.
Argentina last month enacted legislation to localize
payments on debt held under international law. The law was aimed
at skirting the U.S. court rulings that set the stage for the
Argentina's latest default.
This week a U.S. judge in Manhattan called the measure
illegal and held Argentina in contempt.
The government has also tightened trade controls, further
restricted the amount of dollars available to importers and
signed a law empowering the government to determine production
and price levels of large firms in response to the deteriorating
economic outlook. [ID:nL2N0RW0QB}
"Fabrega's resignation clearly signals that Kicillof has
gained full control of economic policy," said Ignacio Labaqui,
who covers Argentina for New York-based emerging markets
consultancy Medley Global.
Ernesto Ambrosetti, chief of the powerful Argentine Rural
Society, which represents some of the biggest farms in the
grains powerhouse, said Vanoli's appointment "means more
uncertainty."
"We assume they appointed Vanoli because he will do less to
slow down the policies of the economy minister, and that will
not be good for Argentina."
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh and Hugh Bronstein in
Buenos Aires, and Davide Scigliuzzo of Thomson Reuters IFR in
New York; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Dan Grebler,
Andre Grenon and Leslie Adler)