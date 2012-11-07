RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 An argentine judge has put an embargo on $19 billion in Chevron Corp assets in the South American country over an environmental damages suit in Ecuador, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told reporters on Wednesday.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.