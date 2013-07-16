BUENOS AIRES, July 16 U.S. oil company Chevron signed an agreement with Argentina's YPF on Tuesday to invest $1.24 billion in the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, thought to be one of the biggest reserves in the Western Hemisphere, according to a statement from YPF.

It is the first major investment announced in Argentina's petroleum sector since President Cristina Fernandez ordered the seizure of YPF from Spain's Repsol in 2012.