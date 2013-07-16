BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
BUENOS AIRES, July 16 U.S. oil company Chevron signed an agreement with Argentina's YPF on Tuesday to invest $1.24 billion in the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, thought to be one of the biggest reserves in the Western Hemisphere, according to a statement from YPF.
It is the first major investment announced in Argentina's petroleum sector since President Cristina Fernandez ordered the seizure of YPF from Spain's Repsol in 2012.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care
SAO PAULO, April 5 A Brazilian tax auditing court ruled state-controlled oil company Petrobras should be charged 1.5 billion reais ($484.3 million) in taxes over profits of a Netherlands-based subsidiary, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.