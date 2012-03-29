* Argentina world's No. 1 exporter of soy-based animal feed

* China's economy slowing, but demand for beef seen staying strong

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, March 28 China's economic slowdown will not choke demand for Argentine soy used to feed cattle, an official said on Wednesday, as the Asian country's emerging middle class clamors for beef.

China's strong buying of animal feed has defied forecasts that imports would slow along with the country's downshift in economic growth. Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal, used as animal feed, and its No. 3 soybean supplier.

The United Nations says demand for both products has grown faster than expected, as China's newfound love of steak appears stronger than the economy itself.

Argentine Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar on Wednesday opened a regional meeting of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) by telling reporters that Chinese demand for Argentine grains is here to stay.

"Over the years ahead, the market will continue to be driven by China," he said.

"We have a very good trading system with China," Yauhar added. "They will keep importing Argentine soy and derivatives."

He said Argentina - with its vast Pampas farm belt, where growers have embraced genetically modified seed technology in a bid to improve yields - is "undoubtedly" looking to increase exports to other markets as well.

Argentina expects a 2011/12 soy crop of 44 million tonnes, after a December-January dry spell dashed original expectations of a 53 million tonne harvest.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade explored six-month highs earlier this week as concern over drought-hit South American supplies combined with solid demand to push prices up.

The world is counting on Argentina to help meet global demand for food, which the United Nations expects to double as global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050.

Grains exporters with operations in the country include Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata , Noble and Louis Dreyfus.

Despite the recent strong demand, commodities traders will keep a close eye on the economy of key buyer China, whose slowdown is linked to the debt crisis in Europe, its single biggest export partner.