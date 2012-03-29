* Argentina world's No. 1 exporter of soy-based animal feed
* China's economy slowing, but demand for beef seen staying
strong
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 China's economic slowdown
will not choke demand for Argentine soy used to feed cattle, an
official said on Wednesday, as the Asian country's emerging
middle class clamors for beef.
China's strong buying of animal feed has defied forecasts
that imports would slow along with the country's downshift in
economic growth. Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of
soymeal, used as animal feed, and its No. 3 soybean supplier.
The United Nations says demand for both products has grown
faster than expected, as China's newfound love of steak appears
stronger than the economy itself.
Argentine Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar on Wednesday
opened a regional meeting of the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) by telling reporters that Chinese demand for
Argentine grains is here to stay.
"Over the years ahead, the market will continue to be driven
by China," he said.
"We have a very good trading system with China," Yauhar
added. "They will keep importing Argentine soy and derivatives."
He said Argentina - with its vast Pampas farm belt, where
growers have embraced genetically modified seed technology in a
bid to improve yields - is "undoubtedly" looking to increase
exports to other markets as well.
Argentina expects a 2011/12 soy crop of 44 million tonnes,
after a December-January dry spell dashed original expectations
of a 53 million tonne harvest.
Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade explored
six-month highs earlier this week as concern over drought-hit
South American supplies combined with solid demand to push
prices up.
The world is counting on Argentina to help meet global
demand for food, which the United Nations expects to double as
global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050.
Grains exporters with operations in the country include
Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble and Louis Dreyfus.
Despite the recent strong demand, commodities traders will
keep a close eye on the economy of key buyer China, whose
slowdown is linked to the debt crisis in Europe, its single
biggest export partner.