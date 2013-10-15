BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Argentina's central bank is
negotiating with China for a loan of up to $10 billion, which
the South American nation hopes to use to replenish its
dwindling foreign currency reserves, a local newspaper reported
on Tuesday.
Unlike previous trade-specific financing agreements between
the two countries, President Cristina Fernandez' administration
would like to use the credit from the People's Bank of
China to help pay for maturing sovereign debt and
government financing needs, newspaper Pagina 12 wrote, citing
unnamed members of the government's economic team.
Spokespeople at Argentina's central bank were not available
to comment.
Argentina is nearing a currency crisis, partly due to an
increase in energy imports, which have failed to keep pace with
the flow of dollars brought into the country through exports.
Foreign exchange reserves have shrunk 20.3 percent this year
alone to $34.5 billion, according to preliminary data released
on Friday.
With little access to international capital markets since
its massive 2002 default, and with meager levels of foreign
direct investment due to erratic governement policies, the
government counts on its foreign exchange reserves to pay its
debt obligations and finance the country's dollar requirements.
A loan from China could take some pressure off the
government to address those concerns.
China is a top purchaser of Argentine soybean exports. In
recent years as it has announced infrastructure investments in
key areas of Argentina's agricultural sector, though many of
those projects have yet to leave the drawing board.
The interest rate on the loan is likely to be set at under 7
percent, the report said.