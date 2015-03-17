(Adds details from filing, nature of underlying dispute, case
NEW YORK, March 17 Citigroup Inc said on
Tuesday it plans to exit its custodial business in Argentina as
soon as possible, after a U.S. judge refused to lift an
injunction that blocked the bank from processing interest
payments on $2.3 billion of Argentina bonds.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in
Manhattan, Citigroup said it made its decision in light of his
March 12 order letting the injunction stand, and Argentina's
renewed threats to strip Citibank Argentina of its banking
license and to impose criminal, civil and administrative
sanctions.
Citigroup has not decided how to exit the custody business,
but may sell portions or end some customer relationships,
according to the letter from its lawyer, Karen Wagner.
Argentina's economy ministry had no immediate comment.
Citigroup's decision marks the latest fallout in a
long-running U.S. court battle stemming from Argentina's roughly
$100 billion sovereign debt default in 2001.
Most investors holding Argentina bonds later exchanged them
for bonds worth much less, but a group of bondholders holdouts
rejected the swaps.
The holdouts, including billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott
Management LP hedge fund and its NML Capital affiliate, as well
as the Aurelius Capital Management hedge fund, have insisted
they be paid in full if holders of the exchanged bonds are paid.
Representatives for Elliott did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A spokesman for Aurelius had no immediate
comment.
