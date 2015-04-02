BUENOS AIRES, April 1 Argentina's central bank
said on Wednesday that it will no longer recognize the head of
the local Citigroup affiliate, the latest salvo in a years-old
international legal battle over defaulted sovereign debt.
The action was taken five days after the Argentine
securities regulator said Citibank Argentina had violated local
laws in striking a deal with litigating U.S. hedge funds and
suspended the bank from conducting capital market operations.
Under the accord, Citibank agreed not to appeal a U.S. court
ruling that interest payments on restructured bonds, subject to
Argentine law, could not be processed if the bank was allowed to
make two one-off payments to help it exit its local custody
business.
The central bank issued a statement saying that Gabriel
Ribisich could no longer represent Citibank Argentina because he
"ignored Argentina's legal framework regarding sovereign debt
restructuring."
A spokesperson for Citibank Argentina's parent group,
Citigroup, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Citibank Argentina sees itself as an innocent party caught
up in a bitter court battle between the Argentine government and
the New York-based funds after they were awarded full payment on
their defaulted debt by a U.S. judge.
The judge barred Argentina from servicing its performing
debt until it settled with the creditors, but Argentina insisted
Citibank keep processing payments.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)