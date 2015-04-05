BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Argentina's central bank
will send regulators to the headquarters of Citibank Argentina
on Monday, the head of the monetary authority has said, the
latest move between the bank and the state over defaulted debt.
The regulators will perform "an integral inspection" to
"guarantee normal functioning of (Citibank Argentina)," central
bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said in a story published on Sunday
in local newspaper Tiempo Argentina, four days after stripping
authority from the bank's CEO.
Last month Argentina's securities regulator said Citibank
Argentina had violated local laws in striking a deal with
litigating U.S. hedge funds and suspended the bank from
conducting capital market operations.
Under the accord, Citibank agreed not to appeal a U.S. court
ruling that interest payments on restructured bonds, subject to
Argentine law, could not be processed if the bank was allowed to
make two one-off payments to help it exit its local custody
business.
On April 1, the central bank said Citibank Argentina head
Gabriel Ribisich could no longer represent the bank because he
"ignored Argentina's legal framework regarding sovereign debt
restructuring."
A spokesperson for Citibank Argentina's parent group,
Citigroup, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Citibank Argentina sees itself as an innocent party caught
up in a years-long court battle between the Argentine government
and the New York-based funds after they were awarded full
payment on their defaulted debt by a U.S. judge.
The judge barred Argentina from servicing its performing
debt until it settled with the creditors, but Argentina insisted
Citibank keep processing payments.
