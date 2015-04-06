(Adds Argentina's appeal to U.S. court)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 6 Argentine central bank
regulators entered Citibank Argentina's headquarters on Monday,
as the battle intensified between the government and a group of
U.S. hedge funds that refuse to accept discounted payment terms
on the country's defaulted debt.
Argentina's securities regulator says Citibank Argentina
violated local laws by striking a deal with the hedge funds. It
has suspended Citibank Argentina from conducting capital market
operations and stripped its CEO's authority.
"There will be an inspection of Citibank Argentina today to
ensure it is functioning," a central bank spokesman said. The
regulators' task will be to monitor operations, not take over
management of the bank, he said.
Four inspectors wearing central bank lapel pins were later
seen entering the bank's headquarters in Buenos Aires.
A spokesman for Citigroup, Citibank Argentina's parent
group, had no comment on the situation.
Argentina on Monday appealed a U.S. federal court order that
it said "erroneously modified and extended" a ruling preventing
payment on its restructured bonds under Argentine law.
The order led to Argentina failing to complete an interest
payment on local law bonds for the first time since it tipped
back into default in July.
The case stems from a decade-long legal feud between
President Cristina Fernandez's government and New York-based
hedge funds over the payment terms offered in bond swaps that
followed Argentina's record 2002 default.
U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa has awarded the hedge funds full
payment on the defaulted debt and barred Argentina from
servicing its restructured debt until it settles with the
creditors.
Fernandez has argued Griesa overstepped his bounds and
accused the judge of siding with the funds she vilifies as
vultures. Her leftist government had insisted that Citibank
Argentina, which portrays itself as an innocent party caught in
the legal battle, keep processing payments.
After Citibank Argentina announced it wanted to quit its
role as custodian of some of the local law bonds, the securities
regulator announced a local financial house would take over.
Four days later, on April 1, the central bank said Gabriel
Ribisich, head of Citibank Argentina, could no longer represent
the bank because he "ignored Argentina's legal framework
regarding sovereign debt restructuring."
Citibank Argentina, the country's 12th largest bank, has
appealed the decision to remove Ribisich to the local courts,
according to media reports. The Argentine Banking Association
said the central bank did not observe "the constitutional
guarantees of due process" in removing the bank chief.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi and Magali Cervantes in
Buenos Aires and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao, Gunna Dickson and Bernard Orr)