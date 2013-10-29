* Nation's largest media group Clarin will have to divest
By Guido Nejamkis and Anthony Esposito
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 29 Argentina's Supreme Court
on Tuesday upheld a controversial media law that government
proponents applauded as an effort to reduce market concentration
but opponents viewed as state meddling aimed at quieting
dissent.
The ruling, which will require media conglomerate Grupo
Clarin to divest some of its units, comes as a relief
for President Cristina Fernandez's government only a few days
after a setback in midterm elections. The government has
championed the reform as the start of a new era of media
diversity.
A statement from the court said it had deemed four clauses
that it was reviewing in the anti-monopoly broadcast law to be
within the terms of the constitution.
"A law that set limits a priori is legitimate because it
favors freedom of speech by limiting market concentration," the
court's ruling said.
Clarin, the country's biggest media group, has argued that
the law's most controversial clause, Article 161, violates the
constitution by forcing companies to sell off previously
acquired radio, television or cable TV operating licenses.
The law has been tied up in Argentina's courts
for years.
Fernandez, who is convalescing from an Oct. 8 operation to
remove blood that pooled on her brain, used to have harmonious
ties with Grupo Clarin and its chief executive, Hector Magnetto.
All that changed in 2008 when Clarin's news outlets turned
against her government over its handling of tax protests by
farmers.
The media conglomerate has resisted pressure from Fernandez
to comply with the law, which would force it to divest dozens of
operating licenses or have them auctioned by the state.
Critics of the reform have accused Fernandez's center-left
government of trying to stifle dissent and see the law as a
thinly veiled attempt to punish Clarin and other powerful
opposition voices.
Backers of the 2009 law say it aims to do the opposite by
diversifying the airwaves.
Clarin owns Argentina's main cable television operator, its
most read newspaper, the most popular radio stations and two
television channels with the widest audiences.
As well as aiming to limit market share and the number of
radio and television licenses any one company can hold, the law
allocates airspace for non-government groups such as churches
and community associations and seeks to promote Argentine-made
films and television series.
NEW LEGAL BATTLE ON THE HORIZON?
Clarin called the ruling an affront to freedom of speech and
said it is considering other legal options, including bringing
an appeal before international courts.
"Grupo Clarin laments the ruling, which doesn't take into
account the value of journalistic independence as a precursor
for freedom of speech, and as such seriously questions the real
possibility of criticizing political power, an indispensable
democratic assumption," the media group said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the AFSCA watchdog in charge of enforcing the
legislation hailed the ruling as a win for democracy and said
time had run out for Clarin to adhere to the law.
"The ruling closes a phase of uncertainty and starts a very
important period for the country and for democracy in terms of
media," said Martin Sabbatella, head of AFSCA.
Fernandez appointed political ally and congressman
Sabbatella a year ago to head the body.
"The obstacles put in place by a business conglomerate that
refused to abide by the law have been cleared away," he added.
However, local court sources said that depending on how the
law is applied a new legal battle could be initiated.
In its ruling, the court said, "It is of vital importance
that the authority that applies (the law) be a technical and
independent organ, protected from undue government or lobby
interference."
Sabbatella's close ties to Fernandez and the president's
sometimes rancorous relationship with local courts could raise
questions about how fairly the law is being applied.
"We respect the court's ruling but we don't agree with it,
especially considering the state of freedom of speech in
Argentina deteriorated after a permanent government assault on
critical and independent voices," said Claudio Paolillo,
president of the Inter American Press Association's commission
on freedom of press and information.
Following the ruling, Clarin's shares fell 5.76 percent
before trade in them was suspended by the Buenos Aires bourse.