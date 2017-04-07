BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina and Colombia
have agreed to eliminate taxes on a limited number of car
imports, officials from Colombia and Argentina said at a news
conference on Friday.
Tariff-free car exports from Argentina to Colombia will be
up to 12,500 vehicles in the first year and gradually rise to up
to 42,000 by the fourth year of the agreement when they would be
worth some $700 million, Argentina's Secretary of Trade Miguel
Braun said.
"The quota will keep rising until it reaches 42,000 in the
fourth year and will stay there," he said.
Colombia would also be able to export autos to Argentina
though Colombian production is limited, the officials said.
