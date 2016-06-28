BUENOS AIRES, June 28 "Gold is not the only thing that shines. There is also corn," according to a seed company ad in Argentina, touting the hashtag #LaFiebreDelMaiz (Corn Fever).

It illustrates the excitement in the world's No. 4 maize exporter for the start of 2016/2017 planting in September, which will be the first full season under the free-market policies of President Mauricio Macri.

Macri, who took office in December, got rid of the export taxes and quotas for corn and wheat that had existed under former president Cristina Fernandez.

"Corn has flown. It's impressive. In Don Mario today there aren't any bags of corn," said Obdulio San Martin, the general manager for southern cone operations of Don Mario, the second-largest seed dealer in Argentina.

Agricultural distributors have already sold between 60 and 70 percent of their corn seed inventories, San Martin said, compared with sales of around 10 percent documented around the same time last year.

A farmer from the north of the province of Buenos Aires, Juan Minvielle, said he is replacing hectares of soybeans, the country's main cash crop, with corn.

"I'm betting big on the crop," Minvielle said, adding that he is expanding his maize fields from 80 hectares (198 acres) to between 150 and 160 hectares (371-395 acres).

Martin Fraguio, executive director of the industry group Maizar, said the country's area planted with corn is expected to expand by 30 percent during the 2016/2017 cycle. The agriculture minister said earlier this month it could grow by 20 percent.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates that there are 3.6 million hectares of corn (close to 9 million acres) planted during the 2015/2016 season.

The 20 percent export tax that Fernandez slapped on corn exports was passed down to growers. Now that the tax is gone, along with a 23 percent levy that had been put on wheat shipments, producers benefit from higher prices.

The local price of corn has risen 220 percent to 2.870 pesos per tonne on the Rosario grain exchange in the past year, while there has been a 30 percent devaluation in the peso currency. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Matthew Lewis)