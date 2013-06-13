* Grain farmers to suspend corn, soy sales next week
* Almost 150 grain ships line up in Argentina, more expected
* Exporters to pay $20,000 per day per ship during strike
* Extra costs to be passed along to final corn consumers
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Scores of grain export
vessels will be delayed in Argentina next week due to a planned
sales strike by farmers, potentially causing millions of dollars
in extra shipping costs to be passed along to final consumers, a
key port official said on Thursday.
The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3
corn and soybean supplier. But growers have a contentious
relationship with the government and have called a five-day
suspension of crop sales starting on Saturday to protest
President Cristina Fernandez's trade and economic policies.
A total of 149 ships were already lined up along Argentina's
waterways on Thursday, waiting to load corn, soy and other
agricultural products. The corn market is particularly hungry
after a U.S. drought in 2012 dramatically reduced world supply.
Exporters have prepared for the strike by buying more than
usual in the country's key grains hub of Rosario.
"Yesterday, exporters bought more corn than usual in
anticipation of the strike. That should continue today and
tomorrow. If not, they'll be short next week," Guillermo Wade,
head of the port industry chamber for the Parana River,
Argentina's key grains thoroughfare, said.
Corn supplies are lacking after farmers interrupted
harvesting to bring in this season's soy crop, soy being
Argentina's main agricultural export. Growers originally planned
to harvest and sell a good amount of corn next week before the
protest was planned.
"Corn stocks at port are very low," Wade said. "A week
without revenue will delay the meeting of shipping commitments."
"Exporters are going to have to pay for the extra moorage of
boats that are out there waiting for corn. That's going to mean
a big loss of money - an average $20,000 per day per ship -
which will be passed on to the final consumer," he added.
Farmers have brought in 74 percent of their 2012/13 corn and
97 percent of their soybeans, according to Argentine government
data released last week.
Pablo Adreani, director of the local Agripac consultancy,
was less pessimistic about the effect the strike would have on
export flow.
"Corn stocks are low, but there is enough scattered around
the different ports to get through next week without major
shipping disruptions," Adreani said. "Only a third of the ships
that are waiting to be loaded will be delayed."
The impact of the strike will be focused on sales, not
logistics. So any drag on exports will depend on reserve levels
at the end of business on Friday.
"It's hard to say how many ships will or will not be
delayed. That will depend on how much extra buying takes place
today and on Friday," a well-placed local industry source said
on Thursday, asking not to be identified.
Argentina's agriculture ministry expects the country to
harvest 25.7 million tonnes corn and 50.6 million of soybeans
this season.
Global importers' reliance on South American corn and
soybeans has increased in 2013 because U.S. stocks of both
commodities are the tightest in years. Late planting in the
United States and a likely later-than-normal harvest have
increased demand for Argentine and Brazilian crops.
President Fernandez, re-elected in 2011 on promises of
deepening the government's role in Latin America's No. 3
economy, has long feuded with the country's farm sector.
Growers say their profits have been whittled down to nearly
nothing by high taxes and export curbs placed on corn and wheat.
The curbs are meant to ensure ample domestic food supplies
but farmers say they distort prices while inflation, fueled by
Fernandez's expansive fiscal policies and clocked by private
economists at 25 percent, has increased farm production costs.