BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 U.S.-based seed giant
Monsanto Co halted construction of a planned corn
processing plant in Argentina after protests by
environmentalists disrupted entry of work supplies, the company
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Monsanto announced it was building the $150 million plant in
the major agricultural province of Cordoba last year.
"The project had been scheduled for completion in the first
months of next year," local Monsanto official Pablo Vaquero
said. "That schedule is now in doubt."
Protesters from an environmental group called "The Argentine
Malvinas Assembly" blocked access to the construction site over
objections to Monsanto's work with genetically modified crops.
Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter, has
struggled to attract investment due to interventionist state
policies, chronic labor unrest and double-digit inflation.
But with global food demand rising, capital still finds its
way to the country's fertile Pampas grains belt, which boasts
ample water supplies, easy access to the ports of the South
Atlantic and is bigger than all of France.