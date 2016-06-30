(Adds comment from Cristina Fernandez)
BUENOS AIRES, June 30 Argentine police searched
properties of former President Cristina Fernandez on Thursday as
part of an investigation into possible corruption during her
two-term administration, which ended in December with the
inauguration of Mauricio Macri.
Authorities are looking for documents related to a case that
accuses Fernandez of illegal enrichment using a family real
estate company called Los Sauces, state press agency Telam said.
Local television showed images of the searches being
conducted. The judge and investigators in the case could not be
reached for comment.
"It has been a while, decades I would say, since we've seen
such an abuse of power and political persecution," Fernandez
posted on Twitter.
The properties in question are located in three different
parts of Patagonia: Rio Gallegos, El Calafate and El Chalten,
Telam said. Television also broadcast a search of the municipal
government office of El Calafate, where Los Sauces is based.
In a separate case, Fernandez was indicted in May on charges
that she was responsible for central bank irregularities in the
futures market.
After testifying in that case, she also accused the current
administration of political persecution.
Macri's government has opened investigations into alleged
corruption during Fernandez's 2007-15 presidency.
In a bizarre twist earlier this month, one of Fernandez's
top public works officials was caught throwing bags filled with
nearly $9 million over the walls of a monastery in Buenos Aires
province. He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)