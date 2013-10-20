By Maximiliano Rizzi
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 20 Argentine scientists have
found a way to transform the gas created by the bovine digestive
system into fuel, an innovation that could curb greenhouse gases
that cause global warming.
Using a system of valves and pumps, the experimental
technique developed by Argentina's National Institute of
Agricultural Technology (INTA) channels the digestive gases from
bovine stomach cavities through a tube and into a tank.
The gases - which otherwise are commonly known as burps, or
"eruptos" in Spanish - are then processed to separate methane
from other gases such as carbon dioxide.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, used to fuel
everything from cars to power plants.
"Once you get it compressed, it's the same as having natural
gas," said Guillermo Berra, head of INTA's animal physiology
group.
"As an energy source it is not very practical at the moment,
but if you look ahead to 2050, when fossil fuel reserves are
going to be in trouble, it is an alternative," he told Reuters.
Each head of cattle emits between 250 and 300 liters of pure
methane a day, enough energy to keep a refrigerator running for
24 hours.
Argentina is one of the world's top beef exporters, with
around 51 million heads of cattle. Gases emitted from those
animals account for 30 percent of the country's total greenhouse
gas emissions, according to INTA, with methane having 23 times
the global warming effect as carbon dioxide.
"This is also a way to mitigate that," Berra said.
(Writing by Asher Levine and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Leslie
Adler)