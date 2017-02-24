BUENOS AIRES At least 13 people died and more than a dozen were injured when two buses in Argentina's Santa Fe province collided, state news agency Telam said on Friday.

Two buses from the same company, Monticas, collided near the central port city of Rosario, Telam said.

On Saturday, 19 people died when a bus operated by Chilean company Turbus flipped over in Argentina's Mendoza province, in the Andes.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish)