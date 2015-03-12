(Refiling to fix dateline)
VILLA CASTELLI, Argentina, March 12 French and
Argentine investigators scoured the charred wreckage of two
helicopters in a rugged region of western Argentina on Thursday
for clues to what caused an in-flight collision that killed 10
people, including three French sports stars.
The head of Argentina's investigation team promised a
meticulous investigation into Monday evening's accident, which
killed Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence
Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine.
"A very thorough, highly professional investigation is under
way," Ana Pamela Suarez, president of the Air Accident
Investigation Board, told reporters at the crash site.
Four French experts arrived in La Rioja province on
Wednesday. Investigators will be focusing on whether pilot error
or a mechanical failure was to blame for the collision during
the filming of the reality TV program "Dropped."
Amateur video of the crash shot from the ground showed the
two helicopters flying at low altitude when one veered into the
path of the other, its rotors appearing to clip the railings or
tail of the other helicopter.
Both helicopters then plunged to the ground and burst into
flames. Other contestants and production crew standing on the
ground a few hundred metres from the helicopters' flight path
ran through heavy undergrowth to the burning wreckage but were
unable to beat back the flames.
"Those terrible images are there when we wake up," France's
former Olympic skater Philippe Candeloro told reporters in Villa
Castelli, where the helicopters went down, on Wednesday.
Tributes have poured in from across France and the sporting
world for the three stars killed alongside the two
military-trained pilots and members of the crew from the ALP-TV
production company.
Under a clear sky in the foothills of the Andes mountains,
investigators wearing gloves and face masks pored over a
destroyed tail rotor, virtually all that remained of one of the
helicopters.
Candeloro, a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner, said he
had stepped into a production van for some shade moments after
the helicopters had taken off, when he heard a large bang and
rushed to the crash site.
"It was already too late. We were powerless," he said.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Richard Lough)