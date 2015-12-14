(Adds day of mourning, updates count of dead and injured, crash
details)
By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 A bus carrying Argentine
border patrol officers blew a tire and tumbled from a bridge
into a dry river bed in the northern province of Salta on
Monday, killing 43 and injuring eight, authorities said.
The vehicle was part of a three-bus convoy carrying officers
of Argentina's gendarmerie, which patrols the country's borders.
Salta borders Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay.
Border security has become a hot issue in Argentina as the
country has emerged as part of a route used for smuggling Andean
cocaine to Europe and for human traffickers sending Syrian
refugees through the Western Hemisphere.
"Forty three gendarmes lost their lives here today. Eight
more were injured, one critically," Salta Governor Juan Manuel
Urtubey told reporters at the scene. "We are still working to
recover bodies from inside the bus."
Passengers on the other two buses in the convoy were the
first to venture into the ravine to try to save those trapped in
the wreckage. TV images showed the bus completely upside down at
the bottom of a steep slope covered in lush green vegetation.
"It appears that one of the tires of the bus blew out,
unfortunately just a few meters ahead of the bridge. It went
over the guardrail," Argentine security chief Patricia Bullrich
told reporters.
President Mauricio Macri, elected last month on a platform
that included improving Argentina's rural roads, sent his
condolences to families of the victims of the crash and declared
a national day of mourning.
"We need to improve our highways so these things don't keep
happening," he told reporters on the sidelines of a news
conference in Buenos Aires province.
