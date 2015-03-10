* Olympic swimmer, boxer and sailor among the dead
* "French sport in mourning", says minister
* Second tragedy in 2 years for a TF1 reality show
(Adds new quote from French president, French investigation,
and comment by father of swimmer Muffat)
By Eliana Raszewski and Mark John
BUENOS AIRES/PARIS, March 10 France mourned on
Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10
people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region
of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show.
Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille
Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine
from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, but said it was
still unclear what caused the accident on Monday afternoon in
the rugged western province of La Rioja. There were no
survivors.
Amateur footage taken from the ground showed the two
helicopters flying in tandem at low altitude when one appears to
deviate into the path of the other. Both helicopters then plunge
to the ground.
A second video showed dozens of people rushing through the
heavy undergrowth toward the helicopters' burning wreckage. The
accident occurred around 5.15 p.m. local time (2015 GMT).
French President Francois Hollande paid tribute to the
athletes he said had "made France shine".
"They are dead because they wanted to push the boundaries.
They wanted to make new exploits known to the world, make people
aware of new countries and regions," Hollande said.
In Paris, an involuntary manslaughter investigation has been
opened, an automatic procedure when French citizens are killed
abroad, a judicial source said.
As part of the TV show, other contestants were standing
blindfolded on the ground a few hundred meters from the
helicopters' flight path, French media reported. They ran to the
crash site but could not extinguish the fire, an assistant to
the contestants told French broadcaster RFI.
A magistrate judge at the site said all 10 bodies had been
retrieved from the helicopters' mangled ruins and were being
taken to a morgue in the provincial capital.
Two pilots and several members of the ALP-TV production
company involved in filming the adventure show "Dropped" for
private TV station TF1 were among the dead, officials
said.
A spokesman for Argentina's Air Accident Investigation Board
said it was too early to determine if human error, mechanical
failure or something else was to blame.
Two French investigators, as well as two technical experts,
were dispatched to Argentina to help gather evidence.
"CHAMPIONS"
"The whole of French sport is in mourning because we have
lost three huge champions," Thierry Braillard, junior minister
for sports, town and youth affairs, told RTL radio.
"Florence Arthaud - we all knew her as the 'Fiancee of the
Atlantic'," he said, referring to a nickname Arthaud earned
through many daring voyages, including a 1990 record for the
fastest solitary Atlantic crossing.
TF1 issued a statement expressing solidarity with the
victims' families. French media said filming had been suspended
and the crew and other contestants were heading back to France.
French news channels and social media were awash with
tributes for the three stars.
Guy Muffat, Camille's father, told RTL radio his daughter
had had a fantastic life that was cut short too early.
"She had some beautiful qualities. She was frank, honest and
a patriot. France meant something for her. Everyday she showed
great tenacity an courage. How could you not be proud of her?"
Muffat said.
"Dropped" involves contestants being left in the wilderness
and using their skills to find their way back to civilization.
The collision marked the second time in two years that a
reality show produced by ALP for TF1 had been hit by tragedy.
In April 2013 the doctor charged with looking after
contestants in the long-running "Koh-Lanta" endurance show
committed suicide after one of the competitors died following
one of the tests, complaining of heart pains.
Arthaud, 57, was one of the first women to carve a place for
herself in the top levels of sailing.
She had a brush with death in 2011, when she fell off her
boat into the Mediterranean. Rescuers whisked her out after she
called her mother by mobile phone.
Muffat, 25, won 400 meters freestyle gold at the 2012 London
Olympics. Vastine, 28, won bronze at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.
"I am sad for my friends, I'm shaking, I'm horrified, I
can't find the words," tweeted Sylvain Wiltord, an ex-footballer
for English Premier League club Arsenal and a fellow cast
member.
(Additional reporting by Jean-Philippe Lefief, Nicholas Vinocur
and John Irish in Paris and Hugh Bronstein, Jorge Otaola and
Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Peter Galloway)