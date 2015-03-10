PARIS, March 10 President Francois Hollande's office confirmed on Tuesday that eight French nationals were among 10 killed in an accident involving two helicopters in Argentina.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that famed sailor Florence Arthaud, Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and boxer Alexis Vastine were among the dead. It added that the accident happened during the filming of a TV programme for the TF1 TV channel. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)