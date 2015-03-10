'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
PARIS, March 10 President Francois Hollande's office confirmed on Tuesday that eight French nationals were among 10 killed in an accident involving two helicopters in Argentina.
The Elysee Palace said in a statement that famed sailor Florence Arthaud, Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and boxer Alexis Vastine were among the dead. It added that the accident happened during the filming of a TV programme for the TF1 TV channel. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
* Three surveys reported in Belgium give Macron over 60 percent