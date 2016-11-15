HOUSTON/BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Two tankers
carrying 3 million barrels of Nigerian and Angolan crudes set
sail this month to Argentina to feed its domestic refining
network, pushing the country's imports close to 2015's level,
according to sources and Thomson Reuters data.
Argentina last year received some 6 million barrels of
imported crude, mostly African medium and light grades bought by
independent refiners on the open market. Including the latest
tankers, this year's haul is about 5.8 million barrels.
The country's energy minister, Juan Jose Aranguren, in May
encouraged refiners to replace imports with domestic crude as
part of a plan to move toward energy self-sufficiency and avoid
another year of record purchases, particularly of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and gasoil.
But that request has so far been difficult to meet.
Argentina mostly produces heavy crude that several of its
refineries cannot process, and needs the light crude to refine
into gasoline and diesel. The country's crude output remained
stagnant last year at around 530,000 barrels per day, according
to government data.
The very large crude carrier (VLCC) New Vanguard loaded with
2 million barrels of Angola's Nemba crude is expected to arrive
in Argentina in late November, according to Thomson Reuters
vessel tracking data.
A unit in Argentina of Royal Dutch Shell, Axion
Energy and Pampa Energia will share the Angolan crude
to be processed at their refineries, according to a source from
one of the companies receiving the oil.
A smaller cargo carrying 1 million barrels of Nigerian crude
is also expected this month, a government source said, without
adding details on sellers, buyers or specific grade.
Refining firms working in the South American country first
imported U.S. oil in late September, the government source
added.
The Panamax tanker Mare Atlantic delivered a total of
650,000 barrels of U.S. crudes in two parcels, including some
300,000 barrels of Louisiana Light Sweet, according to Reuters
data.
Argentina is the latest Latin American country entering the
list of U.S. crude importers after an exports ban was lifted at
the end of 2015, following Colombia, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and
Dominican Republic. Venezuela's PDVSA has also become a
prominent importer of U.S. oil through a terminal in Curacao.
Argentina, which has been running an energy deficit since
2011, has imported at least 35 cargoes of gasoil and a record 90
cargoes of LNG to satisfy its domestic demand this year.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Juliana Castilla
in Buenos Aires; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)