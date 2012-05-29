* Government orders compulsory talks over pay dispute
* Soy-crushing workers had planned strike on Wednesday
* High inflation stirs labor unrest in key grains supplier
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 Argentina's government
ordered union leaders o n T uesday to suspend a planned pay strike
by oilseed-crushing workers in the grains export hub of Rosario
and hold talks with bosses, an industry source said.
High inflation has made labor protests more frequent in the
South American country, the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil and
soymeal and the third-biggest supplier of uncrushed soybeans.
"With regards to the oil-crushing union's compulsory
conciliation order ... the Labor Ministry agreed to bring it
forward so it takes effect at midnight (0300 GMT on Wednesday),"
said Guillermo Wade, an official from the CAPYM port industry
group in Rosario.
Union leader Pablo Reguera said he had not yet received the
Labor Ministry's order but that his members would respect the
government's decision.
Grain export terminals and vast soy-processing plants
clustered on the Parana River around the city of Rosario account
for about 80 percent of the country's grains shipments.
Argentine farmers are currently bringing in the last of this
season's corn and soybeans and any prolonged walkout in Rosario
could fan high global prices.
However, President Cristina Fernandez has taken a tougher
line on strikes in the sector -- an important source of the
foreign currency she needs to pay debt -- and has repeatedly
instructed the Labor Ministry to order compulsory conciliation.
That forces strikers to go back to work while union leaders
and bosses negotiate, normally for 15 days initially. If no deal
is reached at the end of the two weeks, the government can order
an extension.