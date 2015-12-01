BUENOS AIRES Dec 1 Argentina's securities
watchdog on Tuesday imposed a new suspension on creating dollar
futures contracts while prosecutors investigate claims the
central bank sold derivatives at below the market rate to keep
the peso at an inflated price.
Two opposition lawmakers filed a complaint in late October
alleging that the price at which the bank sold the dollar
futures - for fewer pesos than they fetch on the international
market - constituted a serious financial loss for the state.
The watchdog's move bars the central bank from entering into
new contracts. Such contracts would increase the bank's
liabilities even further if President-elect Mauricio Macri
presses ahead with plans to dismantle capital controls and let
the peso weaken. Macri takes office on Dec. 10.
In a statement, the CNV securities regulator said the
temporary suspension would remain in place until "the causes
that led to its adoption disappeared."
A spokesman for the watchdog said the move was aimed at
avoiding distortions in futures contracts.
The regulator first suspended the "Rofex" onshore futures
market on Nov. 22. That initial suspension was put in place
until Monday. It was lifted, but with tight restrictions, before
the CNV re-imposed the moratorium.
The bank has routinely sold dollar futures to prop up the
peso. Its chief, Alejandro Vanoli, has denied wrongdoing and
said the bank's interventions in the futures market were
transparent and in line with exchange rates projected in the
budget.
In their complaint, the lawmakers said the central bank sold
March contracts at 10.65 pesos per dollar when the price for the
same period in New York was between 14 and 15 pesos.
On Tuesday, the peso traded at 9.6975 per dollar at the
official rate and 14.440 on the black market.
(Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Frances Kerry)