BUENOS AIRES Oct 19 Argentina's peso weakened
to a record low 16.10 per U.S. dollar on the black market on
Monday, currency traders said, as investors and savers bet on a
devaluation of the country's official rate after a new
government takes office in December.
The peso has tumbled more than 21 percent on the black
market since early June, weighed down by uncertainty over how
the next president would deal with capital controls. Argentines
go to the polls on Sunday.
"No one doubts that we will see a devaluation," said one
market trader who declined to be identified because he is not
authorized to talk to media. "The question is when."
