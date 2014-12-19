By Walter Bianchi
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentina's central bank
chief, Alejandro Vanoli, said on Friday that the government
would look to begin gradually "normalizing" its currency
exchange market in 2015.
Vanoli did not elaborate on what he meant. But his comments
could be interpreted as a signal that the government is
considering easing controls that were first imposed three years
ago to stem a hemorrhaging of hard currency and the depletion of
Argentina's foreign reserves.
"The idea is to not levy any further restrictions and to
move toward normalizing the currency market, depending on how
the economy is looking," Vanoli told local radio station Radio
America.
Largely shut out from global credit markets since a massive
debt default in 2002, the Argentine government for four years
has relied on its reserves to help finance imports, pay debts
and shore up the peso currency.
Importers and savers are restricted on how many dollars they
can buy a month and there is a 35 percent tax on credit card
purchases outside the country, tourist holiday packages and
plane tickets.
The restrictions have fueled a rampant black market as
Argentines look for channels to buy dollars to shield their
savings against inflation. The controls have also curbed
investment by foreigners who distrust President Cristina
Fernandez's heavy-handed interventionist policies.
Reserves fell to an eight-year low of $26.9 billion in March
but have since risen to $30.8 billion - roughly where they
started the year - with the help of a Chinese loan, grain
revenues and a tightening of controls after the July default.
Vanoli's comments had no impact Friday on the black market
exchange rate, which stood at 13.050 pesos per dollar,
compared with the central bank-controlled official rate of
8.5500.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Leslie Adler)